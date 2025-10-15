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    Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

    24M2N2500NF/71

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Broaden your gaming horizon

    This 24-inch Fast IPS monitor brings sharp visuals to gaming. With its 144Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms Smart MBR, you can expect clear visuals and a high-quality all-around gaming experience.

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    Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

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    Broaden your gaming horizon

    • Evnia 2000
    • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
    • 2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)
    144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

    Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

    Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

    Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

    0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    Philips Evnia with 0.5 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

    Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

    Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

    These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

    High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

    High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast and captivating color, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors never before seen on display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

    SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

    SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

    The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

    Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

    Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

    Color of Crosshair is set by default. When Smart Crosshair is on, the color will change as complementary color to the background color. Smart Crosshair enhances the accuracy of aiming so you can spot the enemies more easily.

    ShadowBoost: for bringing dark scenes to life.

    ShadowBoost: for bringing dark scenes to life.

    This feature enhances dark scenes in a linear fashion. The ShadowBoost feature has three selectable levels that enhance overall brightness and ultimately provide beautiful picture quality with high contrast.

    Evnia Precision Center: Maximize Your Gaming Experience

    Evnia Precision Center: Maximize Your Gaming Experience

    Evnia Precision Center is an easy-to-use software designed to optimize and personalize your Evnia monitor. Whether you're a casual or competitive gamer, it offers a wide range of customization options to match your unique gaming style. With intuitive controls and seamless navigation, Evnia Precision Center gives you full control, providing everything you need to elevate your gaming to the next level—right at your fingertips.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      23.8"/60.5 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      Fast IPS
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.2058 (H) x 0.2058 (V)mm
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Color gamut (typical)
      Adobe RGB 88%,DCI-P3:93%,sRGB: 126%,NTSC 113%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1500:1
      SmartContrast
      Mega Infinity DCR
      Response time (typical)
      4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage game
      Maximum resolution
      2560x1440 @ 144Hz (HDMI/DP)
      Effective viewing area
      526.848(H)x296.352(V)mm
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 230 kHz (H) / 48 - 144 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Delta E
      Delta <2 (sRGB)
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      123 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      Low Input Lag
      Yes*
      EasyRead
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes
      HDR
      HDR 10 supported
      Smart Crosshair
      Yes
      Smart MBR
      0.5 ms*
      Smart MBR Sync
      Yes
      Shadow Boost
      Yes
      SoftBlue technology
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      HDMI 2.0 x 1, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1
      Audio (In/Out)
      Headphone out
      HDCP
      HDCP 1.4 (HDMI / DP), HDCP 2.2 (HDMI / DP)

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu/OK
      • Input/Up
      • Game Settings/Down
      • SmartImage game/Back
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Swedish
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      Control software
      Evnia Precision Center

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      14.5 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      690 x 420 x 124  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      544 x 321 x 51  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      544 x 434 x 207  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      5.14  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      2.77  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      2.38  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • Mercury free
      • PVC / BFR free housing
      Post consumer recycled plastics
      85%*

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • MEPS
      • PSB
      • CEL
      • CCC
      • CECP
      • UKCA
      • EMF
      • FCC
      • ICES-003

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Charcoal
      Finish
      Textured

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    • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • Smart MBR is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
    • Smart MBR is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
    • Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
    • Please note that the low input lag feature is permanently enabled and cannot be switched off.
    • This monitor strives for sustainability: the monitor’s chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
    • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
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