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2 year warranty

All series

Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

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Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitorQuad HD gaming monitor

24M2N2500NF/11

Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

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Software & drivers

Drivers Windows 10

  • version: V1.0
  • ZIP file, 11 kB
  • 6 January 2026

Drivers Windows 11

  • version: V1.0
  • ZIP file, 11 kB
  • 6 January 2026

Manuals & Documentation

Installation Manual

  • PDF file, 7.9 MB
  • 20 March 2026

Quick Start Guide

  • PDF file, 5.6 MB
  • 1 October 2025

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