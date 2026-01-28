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  • Broaden your gaming horizon
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  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
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  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon

Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitorQuad HD gaming monitor

24M2N2500NF/11

4
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Broaden your gaming horizon
This 24-inch Fast IPS monitor brings sharp visuals to gaming. With its 144Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms Smart MBR, you can expect clear visuals and a high-quality all-around gaming experience.
See all benefits

Broaden your gaming horizon

  • Evnia 2000

  • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)

  • 2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)

144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

Philips Evnia with 0.5 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
1

28/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Bring your games to life!

Out of the box excellence! easy to setup and a quality you'd expect from Philips. Bring your games to life!

Pros

Great colour balance and very responsive

Cons

No USB C cable inncluded

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 27M2N3200AM Full HD gaming monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 27M2N3200AM Full HD gaming monitor

29/07/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Full HD monitor for productivty and gami

I am using it for both coding and 1080p gaming on a VESA mount. Assembly was easy andthe standard screws that came with my VESA arm worked out of the box. The monitor is very light, especially compared to old VGA/DVI screens with LED technology, which is good for a desk-based arm-mounted setup. Both linux (Debian 13) and Windows (11 pro) recognised the screen hooked with the provided display port cable and allowed to set resolution and frequency up to the maximum (1920x1080px @180Hz). Display-port (Linux and Windows) and HDMI connection (Windows) also allowed to initialise HDR correctly, resulting in the maximum video quality being reached with little tinkering.

Pros

Price point, IPS panel, monitor's lightweight, supports VESA mount, plently of I/O options, 144Hz refresh rate

Cons

The bottom bezel is slightly too high and catches a ton of dust.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 24M2N3200A Full HD gaming monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 24M2N3200A Full HD gaming monitor

21/02/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

i have proplem when i play on 180hz after 10 mins i got Flickering

This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 27M2N3200A Full HD gaming monitor

This review was made for Fast IPS Gaming monitor 27M2N3200A Full HD gaming monitor

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Disclaimers

  1. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. Smart MBR is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.

  4. Smart MBR is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.

  5. Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.

  6. Please note that the low input lag feature is permanently enabled and cannot be switched off.

  7. This monitor strives for sustainability: the monitor’s chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.

  8. The monitor may look different from feature images.

  9. The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.