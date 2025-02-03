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    Monitor Full HD LCD monitor

    24E1N2100A/71

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    Work in style

    Experience productivity in Full HD. This monitor is equipped with essentials for the workplace, such as LowBlue mode to protect the eyes, IPS LED wide view technology for high-quality imagery, and 1ms MPRT for sharp visuals.

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    Monitor Full HD LCD monitor

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    Work in style

    • 1000 series
    • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
    • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

    SmartContrast for deep black level details

    SmartContrast for deep black level details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

    SoftBlue Technology: for comfortable viewing

    SoftBlue Technology: for comfortable viewing

    SoftBlue LED technology, combined with the monitor's low blue light panel, is an effective solution to reducing the adverse health effects caused by high exposure to blue light. In this monitor's panel, the ratio of light is reduced by nearly 50% while the SoftBlue LED technology works simultaneously by reducing harmful blue light rays emitted from the screen.

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra fast response time.

    1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

    120Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    120Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 120 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 120Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      23.8 inch / 60.5 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS technology
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Color gamut (typical)
      Adobe RGB 84.49%; DCI-P3:81.39%, sRGB: 102.66%, NTSC 89.36%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1500:1
      SmartContrast
      80,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Maximum resolution
      1920x1080 @ 120 Hz
      Effective viewing area
      527.04 (H) x 296.46 (V) mm
      Scanning Frequency
      VGA:30 KHz -85 KHz (H) / 48 Hz - 75 Hz (V); HDMI:30 KHz - 140 KHz (H) / 48 Hz -120 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      SoftBlue
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      93 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      MPRT
      1 ms*
      EasyRead
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      VGA x 1, HDMI 1.4 x 1
      Sync Input
      Separate Sync
      Audio (In/Out)
      • Audio-in
      • Audio out
      HDCP
      HDCP1.4 (HDMI)

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      2W X 2
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu
      • Volume
      • Input
      • SmartImage
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • Internal
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      14 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      610 x 370 x 124  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      542 x 316 x 45  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      542 x 417x 180  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      4.68  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      2.92  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      2.57  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      PVC / BFR free housing

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • PSB
      • UKCA
      • EMF
      • BSMI
      • FCC
      • ICES-003

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Textured

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    • Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
    • MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
    • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
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