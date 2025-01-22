120Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth images

For gaming and video performance, you demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up--to 120 times per second, much faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 120Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them.