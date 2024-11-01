24E1N1100D/71
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IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
This Philips display refreshes the screen image up to 100 times per second which makes this monitor much faster than a standard display. With a 100Hz frame rate, gamers are able to find those critical images on the screen that show enemy movement in an ultra-smooth motion so that they are easily targetable.
Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.
Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.
Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.
The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.
Industry-standard VESA mounting holes ensure compatibility with most small form factor PCs and thin clients.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
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