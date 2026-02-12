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  • Eye comfort engineered for the day ahead Eye comfort engineered for the day ahead Eye comfort engineered for the day ahead

    Business Monitor LCD monitor

    24B2N2200G/71

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    Eye comfort engineered for the day ahead

    Work comfortably and stay productive with Full HD clarity and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. SoftBlue Technology and Circular Polarization help reduce eye strain, making long hours easier on your eyes.

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    Business Monitor LCD monitor

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    Eye comfort engineered for the day ahead

    • 2000 series
    • 24 (23.8" / 60.47 cm diag.)
    • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

    144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    This monitor is equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate which effectively reduces motion blur and input lag from your display. Whether you’re working on detailed creative work, multitasking, competitive gaming, or just browsing the web—you enjoy an enhanced desktop experience with better visual motion clarity and reduced eye strain.

    SoftBlue Technology: for comfortable viewing

    SoftBlue Technology: for comfortable viewing

    SoftBlue LED technology enhances visual comfort by reducing harmful blue light. With the low blue-light panel, the ratio of display emission light in the range of 415-455 nm to 400-500nm is reduced to less than 50%. It also utilizes unique Circular Polarization technology, which produces an improved natural light output compared to linear polarization. The result is optimal visual comfort and minimized eye strain. This technology is also tested and certified by TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) for its effectiveness in reducing blue light emissions and relieving eye strain.

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

    Eyesafe certified blue light protection and color accuracy

    Eyesafe certified blue light protection and color accuracy

    The Philips display meets the eyesafe® CERTIFIED 2.0 standard to truly protect you from the long exposure to blue light. The always-on blue light filter not only helps reduce digital eye strain, but also guarantees color integrity.

    D-Mode: Optimized for subtle grayscale perception

    D-Mode: Optimized for subtle grayscale perception

    Reveal every hidden detail in the dark-toned areas of your display. D-Mode enhances grayscale detail to make subtle tonal differences easier to see. Based on the grayscale perception model defined by the DICOM Part 14 GSDF standard, it improves the visibility of details that standard display settings may miss. The result is clearer differentiation between subtle shades and improved detail visibility in grayscale content such as technical illustrations, scans, and other high-detail imagery.

    VESA mount for convenience

    VESA mount for convenience

    Industry-standard VESA mounting holes ensure compatibility with most small form factor PCs and thin clients.

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      23.8 inch/60.47 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS technology
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.2745(H)mm x 0.2745(V)mm
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7M (8 bits)
      Color gamut (typical)
      NTSC 101%*, sRGB 111%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1500:1
      SmartContrast
      50,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Maximum resolution
      VGA: 1920x1080@75Hz; HDMI/ DP: 1920x1080@144Hz.
      Effective viewing area
      527.04(H) x 296.46(V) mm
      Scanning Frequency
      VGA: 30k - 75 KHz (H)/ 48 Hz - 75 Hz (V); HDMI/DP: 30k - 170 kHz (H)/ 48 - 144 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      SoftBlue
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      93 PPI
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      EasyRead
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes
      EyeSafe
      Yes
      DICOM (D-mode)
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      VGA X1, HDMI1.4 X1, DP 1.4x1
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      • Audio out
      • Audio-in
      HDCP
      HDCP 1.4 (HDMI/DP)

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      2Wx2
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10
      User convenience
      • SmartImage
      • Input
      • Brightness
      • Menu
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • French
      • Finnish
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Portuguese
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      Control software
      SmartControl

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/25  degree

    • Power

      ECO mode
      8.5 W (typ.)
      Power supply
      • Built-in
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      13.37 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
      Standby mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      650 X 420 X 124  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      544 X 321 X 48  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      544 X 426 X 181  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      5.04  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      2.88  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      2.60  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40  °C
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60  °C
      MTBF (demonstrated)
      70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • Energy Star
      • EPEAT*
      • RoHS
      Post consumer recycled plastic
      85%
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • Mercury free
      • PVC / BFR free housing

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • CEL
      • CCC
      • CECP
      • BSMI
      • UKCA
      • EMF
      • FCC
      • TCO Certified
      • TÜV Rheinland Circular Polarization
      • TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution)
      • eyesafe® CERTIFIED 2.0
      • MEPS
      • PSB
      • KC
      • Korea MEPS

    • Cabinet

      Finish
      Texture
      Foot
      Black
      Front bezel
      Black
      Rear cover
      Black

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    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse.
    • sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
    • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
    • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
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