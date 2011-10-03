2 year warranty
Discontinued
244E1SB/00
Big HDMI display for Full HD entertainment
Entertain yourself with 16:9 Full HD 1080p performance! Combined with HDMI and DVI inputs, invisible stereo audio and attractive Glossy finish, the 244E1 is ready to entertain you
61 cm (24") w E-line
1920x1080 Full HD
SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.
4.6
of 5
5
Reviews
Sarandraith
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
An elegant design and top-quality 24" HD Monitor
I have been using the Philips 244E1SB monitor for a while now, every day of work. It has never once failed to fulfil its' features, functionality or display requirements, even with multiple inputs to compete with the use it takes. We ordered three for our small team and they have not failed to impress us or co-workers with how impressive they deal with a variety of outputs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
AlexEcnom
31/03/2011
United Kingdom
Great monitor!
I recently purchased this monitor and used it quite a bit in this short time. Looks and feels very good quality make. Quality of image is brilliant (I have used VGA and DVI connections - only VGA cable included - have not used HDMI yet). Very good response rate. Sleek design (looks a lot more expensive). Smartouch buttons are cool. Speakers are very good for everyday PC use - I suggest you use an external system if you want to listen to music. The whole monitor including base is really light. What can I say, I'm really pleased with my purchase. I hope it continues like that.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
ExoDoesYT
02/11/2016
Canada
I use this everyday and its amazing
This product is amazing... I've been using it for 3.75 years now and have never came upon a problem.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch