242G5DJEB/00
144Hz Gaming
This advanced Philips gaming display redraws the screen upto 144 times per second for ultra smooth, brilliant images. SmartFrame helps you highlight specific screen area. Special gaming pre-sets and remote Smart Keypad keeps you in controlSee all benefits
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You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
Mobile High Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display, and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only you can enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies, or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power half way.
The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
SmartFrame enables you to spot your opponents easily by highlighting a specific area on the screen. By boosting the gain level of RGB in the selected area, it allows you to give more attention to that specific part of the screen where you expect sudden enemy movement. You can also adjust size and image to your preference. It is especially suitable for RTS- Real Time Strategy mode games.
SmartSize allows you to change the screen view of this Philips gaming display to suit your preference. Using the SmartSize function, you can easily swap to different screen sizes. Now, you have the flexibility to simulate and practice gaming in different sizes, while using a single display.
SmartKeypad is a specially designed remote controller that connects to this Philips gaming display. It enables fast and convenient access to your gaming presets with 2 quick key access buttons, allowing you to save and activate two personalized custom settings either for gaming or other purposes. With additional up and down function keys, you can now easily navigate in the OSD menu and settings directly.
SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images
With a plethora of connectivity, these Philips displays come equipped with multi connections like Dual link DVI, Display Port, universal HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high resolution uncompressed video and audio content. USB 3.0 option ensures that you can have super speed data transfers while having global connectivity. Regardless of what source you use, you can rest assured that this Philips display will ensure your investment is not made obsolete any time soon!
Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the global standard allowing you to use the large capacity storage devices. Sync-N-Go technology ensures you don't have to wait anymore for bandwidth to be freed up. Your investment in USB 2.0 devices is protected as it is backward compatible.
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