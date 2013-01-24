Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

LCD monitor

236V6QHAB/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Vivid colors. Crisp images. Wide views Vivid colors. Crisp images. Wide views Vivid colors. Crisp images. Wide views
    -{discount-value}

    LCD monitor

    236V6QHAB/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Vivid colors. Crisp images. Wide views

    Enjoy crisp vivid images slim Philips display. Equipped with SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice! See all benefits

    LCD monitor

    Vivid colors. Crisp images. Wide views

    Enjoy crisp vivid images slim Philips display. Equipped with SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice! See all benefits

    Vivid colors. Crisp images. Wide views

    Enjoy crisp vivid images slim Philips display. Equipped with SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice! See all benefits

    LCD monitor

    Vivid colors. Crisp images. Wide views

    Enjoy crisp vivid images slim Philips display. Equipped with SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all home-monitors

      Vivid colors. Crisp images. Wide views

      • V Line
      • 23" (58.4 cm)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

      AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

      AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

      Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      UltraNarrow Border for seamless appearance

      UltraNarrow Border for seamless appearance

      The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      Mercury Free eco-friendly display

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        AH-IPS LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        23 inch / 58.4 cm
        Effective viewing area
        509.18 (H) x 286.42 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        5 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        10,000,000:1
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.265 x 0.265 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -76 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • Headphone out
        • PC audio-in

      • Convenience

        Built-in Audio
        2.0 W x 2
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Brightness/Back
        • Volume/Up
        • Auto/Down
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukranian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        15.72 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 7.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        532 x 409 x 225  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        532 x 331 x 51  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        580 x 472 x 130  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        3.35  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.90  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        4.40  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CB
        • cETLus
        • TCO Certified
        • EPA
        • CU
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • MEPS
        • PSB
        • SASO
        • KUCAS
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • ICES-003
        • BSMI
        • WEEE

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Glossy / Textured

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • "AH-IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.