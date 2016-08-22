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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph

Discontinued

LCD monitor

236V6QHAB/00

Vivid colors. Crisp images. Wide views

Enjoy crisp vivid images slim Philips display. Equipped with SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!

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Vivid colors. Crisp images. Wide views

  • V Line

  • 23" (58.4 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. "AH-IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse