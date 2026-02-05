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2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
Brilliance LCD monitor with PowerSensor
Discontinued
Support
235P2EB/00
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SmartControl Software for Windows
Localized Commercial Leaflet
User Manual
All (3)
Are Philips LCD monitors Plug-and- Play?
What does the recommended refresh rate for LCD monitor?
What if I get lost when I am making monitor adjustments via OSD?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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