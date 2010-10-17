2 year warranty
Discontinued
235P2EB/00
World’s first PowerSensor display saves energy
Large eco-friendly Philips 235P2 Professional display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!
P Line
23" (58.4 cm) Full HD
USB port allows user to conveniently connect their plug and play multimedia devices such as USB memory devices, camera, portable HDD, Web camera, PDA, Printer and many other devices which has USB connection available. The conveniently located USB 2.0 port on the monitor allows USB 2.0 signals to pass thru to the computer. Note that many devices like cameras and HDD may need to be powered On independently, as they have higher power requirements than the monitor USB port can provide
ScreenRotate makes it possible to use a monitor in either the landscape and portrait mode; to change orientation for a better view of a selected document or image, the monitor is rotated to the desired orientation.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
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