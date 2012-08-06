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  • World's first ErgoSensor display World's first ErgoSensor display World's first ErgoSensor display

    Brilliance IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

    231P4QRYES/00

    World's first ErgoSensor display

    The innovative Philips ErgoSensor monitor is the world's first intelligent display that can advise you how to sit in an ergonomically correct position at your computer screen

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    Brilliance IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

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    World's first ErgoSensor display

    for a healthy, productive workplace

    • P Line
    • 23" (58.4 cm)
    • Full HD display
    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

    Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

    Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

    The Philips monitor, thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows for users with greatly different heights to use the monitor in their preferred angle and height settings, helping them reduce fatigue and strain.

    ErgoSensor for a healthier way of working

    It is Philips firm belief that work should be suited to people, and not the other way around. To promote a healthier and productive workplace, Philips has developed world's first innovative technology called "ErgoSensor" which is embedded in the monitor to sense and measure the user's behavior. ErgoSensor advises users how to sit in an ergonomic position at their computer with a corrective feedback on optimal viewing distance, ergonomic neck angle, and a time break advice. It also saves upto 80% energy consumption if user is not present on the seat by powering off the monitor.

    DisplayPort offers audio and video over a single, long cable

    DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

    Zero power consumption with 0 watt hard switch

    At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch which is conveniently located at the back, you can completely cut-off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption reducing your carbon footprint even further

    Neck posture detection and corrective advice

    The innovative Philips ErgoSensor monitor with intelligent posture detection sensor interactively advises you to sit in an ergonomically correct position at your computer screen.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      23 inch / 58.4 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.265 x 0.265 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      14  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Effective viewing area
      509.18 (H) x 286.41 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 83 kHz (H) / 56 - 75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      SmartResponse (typical)
      7 ms (Gray to Gray)

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • DisplayPort x 1
      • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
      • VGA (Analog )
      USB
      USB 2.0 x 4
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      • PC audio-in
      • Headphone out

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      1.5Wx2
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7/Vista/XP
      User convenience
      • SmartImage
      • Volume
      • Ergo
      • Menu
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      Control software
      SmartControl Premium

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      130  mm
      Pivot
      90 degree, clockwise, auto pivot
      Swivel
      -65/65  degree
      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      ECO mode
      18 W (typ.)
      Power supply
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      • Built-in
      Off mode
      Zero watts with Zero switch
      On mode
      29.1 W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      0.3 W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      547 x 515 x 220  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      600 x 400 x 263  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      547 x 343 x 60  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      7.70  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      5.23  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.09  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • ErgoSensor
      • EnergyStar 5.0
      • TCO Certified Edge
      • RoHS
      Post consumer recycled plastic
      65%
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • PVC / BFR free housing
      • Mercury free

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TUV Ergo
      • TUV/GS
      • UL/cUL
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Finish
      Texture
      Foot
      Black
      Front bezel
      Silver
      Rear cover
      Black

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