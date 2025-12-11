22E2N1100L/71
Built for precision
This monitor is packed with features for absolute precision. Its Full HD resolution, along with an overclockable 120Hz refresh rate and VA display, this monitor showcases detailed imagery with the utmost color accuracy.See all benefits
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Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.
Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.
This monitor makes your viewing experience feel more seamless and complete by reducing the amount of frame surrounding the screen. The Ultra Slim Bezel feature makes for an elegant transition from the screen to the narrow monitor bezel; thereby making it more beautiful in form and function.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
Industry-standard VESA mounting holes ensure compatibility with most small form factor PCs and thin clients.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra fast response time.
MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
With an overclockable 120 Hz refresh rate, less skipped frames are ensured. You can easily target the enemy in ultra-clear, smooth motion.
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
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