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  • Built for precision Built for precision Built for precision

    Monitor Full HD LCD monitor

    22E2N1100L/71

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Built for precision

    This monitor is packed with features for absolute precision. Its Full HD resolution, along with an overclockable 120Hz refresh rate and VA display, this monitor showcases detailed imagery with the utmost color accuracy.

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    Monitor Full HD LCD monitor

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    Built for precision

    • 1000 series
    • 22 (21.5"/54.5 cm diag.)
    • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

    SmartContrast for deep black level details

    SmartContrast for deep black level details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.

    Ultra Slim Bezel: for minimal edges and more screen.

    Ultra Slim Bezel: for minimal edges and more screen.

    This monitor makes your viewing experience feel more seamless and complete by reducing the amount of frame surrounding the screen. The Ultra Slim Bezel feature makes for an elegant transition from the screen to the narrow monitor bezel; thereby making it more beautiful in form and function.

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    VESA mount for convenience

    VESA mount for convenience

    Industry-standard VESA mounting holes ensure compatibility with most small form factor PCs and thin clients.

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra fast response time.

    1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

    120Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    120Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    With an overclockable 120 Hz refresh rate, less skipped frames are ensured. You can easily target the enemy in ultra-clear, smooth motion.

    VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

    VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

    Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      21.5"/54.5cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      VA LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.2493 x 0.241 mm
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Color gamut (typical)
      DCI-P3:90.0%, sRGB: 99.6%, NTSC 98.7%, Adobe RGB 97.0%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      4000:1
      SmartContrast
      Infinity
      Response time (typical)
      4ms (Grey to Grey)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Maximum resolution
      1920x1080 @ 100 Hz (OC 120Hz)
      Effective viewing area
      478.656x260.28mm
      Scanning Frequency
      VGA: 30KHz-85KHz (H)/48Hz-75Hz(V), HDMI: 30KHz-140KHz (H)/48Hz-120Hz(V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      102.46 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-glare, Haze 25%, 3H
      MPRT
      1ms*
      EasyRead
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      VGAx1,HDMI1.4x1
      Sync Input
      Separate Sync
      HDCP
      HDCP1.4(HDMI)

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu
      • Volume
      • Input
      • SmartImage
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      18.15 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      565 x 375 x 107  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      494 x 285 x 33  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      494 x 381 x 170  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      3.84  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      2.01  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      1.79  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 hrs ( excluding backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • CEL
      • CCC
      • CECP
      • UKCA
      • EMF
      • FCC
      • ICES-003

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Textured

    • Design

      Designed in Amsterdam, NL
      Yes

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    • DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Coverage based on CIE1931, NTSC Area and Adobe RGB Area based on CIE1976.
    • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
    • MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
    • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
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