2 year warranty
Discontinued
Elegant HDMI LED display for Full HD entertainment
This elegant, 224EL2 HDMI Full HD Multimedia LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to immerse you in the gaming and movie world
54.6cm/21.5" E-line
Full HD
A sleek, elegant design look that complements home furnishings in any room.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
4.5
of 5
14
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Mamshad
05/08/2014
Singapore
A Decent FHD Monitor
I bought this monitor as it is a FHD monitor. My req. were FHD resolution and LED backlit display with DVI/HDMI connectivity. I connected it with a DVI-D cable with my GPU. The picture quality is decent, good viewing angle, but the blacks are not completely black as like many panels. Response is good, nice to watch movies or play games. Using for 2 years+ no trouble yet. Recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
graysongreen
11/04/2013
United Kingdom
Great value monitor with everything you need
I use this monitor every working day and it has transformed my daily routine by providing an easy to use, crystal-clear worktop. I also use it for movies and tv catch-up so all in all it is excellent value.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
LESBIGBO
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
spledid picture qualit
Hi HAVE FOUND THIS MONITOR DO GOOD I NO LONGER WATCH MOVIES ON THE LARGER TV WATCH ON HERE INSTEAD aLSO HAVE STARTED ONLINE GAMING SO MUCH BETTER
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI