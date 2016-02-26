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  • Vibrant images with AH-IPS display Vibrant images with AH-IPS display Vibrant images with AH-IPS display

    LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

    224E5QHSB/00

    Vibrant images with AH-IPS display

    This attractive Philips display with ultra narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant color images. Mobile HD link allows you to connect your Smartphone.

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    LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

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    Vibrant images with AH-IPS display

    with Ultra Narrow Bezel, MHL

    • Ultra Narrow Bezel
    • 21.5" (54.6 cm)
    • MHL
    Minimalistic looks with Ultra Narrow Bezel

    Minimalistic looks with Ultra Narrow Bezel

    Utilizing latest technology panels, the new Philips displays are designed with minimalistic approach by limiting the outer bezel thickness to about 2.5mm. Combined with in-panel black matrix strip of around 9mm, the overall bezel dimensions are reduced significantly allowing for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphics design and professional applications, the Ultra narrow bezel display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

    MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen

    MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen

    Mobile High Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display, and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only you can enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies, or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power half way.

    AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

    AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

    AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

    HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

    An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

    TrueVision ensures lab quality images

    TrueVision ensures lab quality images

    TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.

    SmartImage Lite for an enhanced LCD viewing experience

    SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      21.5 inch / 54.6 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      AH-IPS LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.248 x 0.248 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage Lite
      Effective viewing area
      476.1(H) x 267.8 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      SmartResponse (typical)
      5 ms (Grey to Grey)
      MHL
      1080p@30Hz

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
      • MHL-HDMI (digital, HDCP)
      • VGA (Analog )
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      HDMI audio out

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7
      • Windows 8
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu
      • 4:3 / Wide
      • Input
      • SmartImage lite
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      20 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      500 x 394 x 213  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      562 x 466 x 106  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      500 x 306 x 47  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      5.01  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      3.14  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      2.82  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 6.0
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • cETLus
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TUV/ISO9241-307
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black Cherry / Black
      Finish
      Glossy

    • What's in the box?

      Cables
      VGA, Power
      Monitor with stand
      yes
      User Documentation
      yes

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    • Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
    • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
    • Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
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