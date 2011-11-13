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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

221V2SB/00

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Widescreen display offers good value

With features like SmartContrast and energy efficiency, the 221V2 offers good value.

See all benefits

Widescreen display offers good value

  • 21.5'' (54.6 cm) V-line

  • Full HD

Dual input accepts both analog VGA and digital DVI signals

Dual input provides connectors to accommodate input of both analog VGA and digital DVI signals.

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920x1080p resolution

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

5ms fast response time

On-Off response time is the period required for a liquid crystal cell to go from active (black) to inactive (white) and back to active (black) again. It is measured in milliseconds. Faster is better: Lower response time means faster transitions and, therefore, results in fewer visible image artifacts in the display of transition of texts and graphics. On-Off response time is a more important measure in the display of business content like documents, graphs and photos.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

13/11/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant Product

This Product was so good I purchased another 2 weeks later for the wife. Very easy to set up, very crisp picture, no dead pixels. Smart Control makes settings easy to access.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221V2SB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221V2SB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A propper " wide-screen" monitor with useful software for applications.

The included software allows you to pre- position windows on the monitor in various configurations. This can be very convenient when running multiple apps. Crisp, bright screen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221V2SB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221V2SB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

An very good product at a sensible price.

Only let down by some unclearly labled control buttons.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221V2SB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221V2SB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

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