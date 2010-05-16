2 year warranty
Discontinued
221E2SB/00
Slim,attractive Full HD display offers great value
With a slim, attractive design this new generation 221E2 Full HD display with SmartContrast and SmartImage Lite is a great choice for all your needs
54.6cm/21.5" E-line
Full HD
new range of Philips monitors use the latest new generation Slim CCFL or LED, thereby allowing designs to be much more slimmer than previous generation. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look asthetically pleasing, but also saves space on the desk!!
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.
An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
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