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Discontinued

LCD monitor with Touch Control

221E2SB/00

Slim,attractive Full HD display offers great value

With a slim, attractive design this new generation 221E2 Full HD display with SmartContrast and SmartImage Lite is a great choice for all your needs

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Slim,attractive Full HD display offers great value

  • 54.6cm/21.5" E-line

  • Full HD

Slim design for modern looks

new range of Philips monitors use the latest new generation Slim CCFL or LED, thereby allowing designs to be much more slimmer than previous generation. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look asthetically pleasing, but also saves space on the desk!!

Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p resolution

Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.

16:9 display for best widescreen gaming and video

An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

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