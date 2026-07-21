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2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
LCD monitor
Discontinued
Support
220E1SB/00
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Important information manual
Localized commercial leaflet
All (4)
My monitor shows the message: NO VIDEO INPUT. What can be the cause of this message?
What does the “response time of my LCD monitor” mean?
How can I upgrade the firmware of an LCD monitor?
My display position is not centered on the screen or incorrect. How can I resolve this?
I have no picture on the display and the power LED lights up amber or yellow.
Why does the AUTO button on my monitor not work properly?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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