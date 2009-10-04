2 year warranty
Discontinued
220C1SB/00
Stylish feature packed display for computainment
Stylish design and a host of smart features like SmartResponse and SmartImage elevates your viewing pleasure to new heights: Be it Gaming or Internet, the 220C1 is your best computainment choice.
56 cm (22") w C-line
Format 16:10
An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.
"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
USB port allows user to conveniently connect their plug and play multimedia devices such as USB memory devices, camera, portable HDD, Web camera, PDA, Printer and many other devices which has USB connection available. The conveniently located USB 2.0 port on the monitor allows USB 2.0 signals to pass thru to the computer. Note that many devices like cameras and HDD may need to be powered On independently, as they have higher power requirements than the monitor USB port can provide
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