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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

LCD widescreen monitor

202E1SB/00

4.6

| (5) Reviews

Glossy 16:9 HD display with SmartTouch controls

Enjoy more with this Vista-ready HD display ! With DVI and VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 202E1 is a great choice for all your needs

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Glossy 16:9 HD display with SmartTouch controls

  • 51 cm (20") w E-line

  • HD+

Stylish SmartTouch controls

SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.

Glossy finish to enhance your decor

An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Easy picture format control switching in wide and 4:3 format

Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

5

Reviews

3
2
1

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

An elegant design and top-quality 24" HD Monitor

I have been using the Philips 244E1SB monitor for a while now, every day of work. It has never once failed to fulfil its' features, functionality or display requirements, even with multiple inputs to compete with the use it takes. We ordered three for our small team and they have not failed to impress us or co-workers with how impressive they deal with a variety of outputs.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

31/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great monitor!

I recently purchased this monitor and used it quite a bit in this short time. Looks and feels very good quality make. Quality of image is brilliant (I have used VGA and DVI connections - only VGA cable included - have not used HDMI yet). Very good response rate. Sleek design (looks a lot more expensive). Smartouch buttons are cool. Speakers are very good for everyday PC use - I suggest you use an external system if you want to listen to music. The whole monitor including base is really light. What can I say, I'm really pleased with my purchase. I hope it continues like that.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

02/11/2016

Canada

Canada

I use this everyday and its amazing

This product is amazing... I've been using it for 3.75 years now and have never came upon a problem.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

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