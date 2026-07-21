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2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
LED Monitor
Discontinued
Support
201EL1SB/00
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User manual
All (3)
Why is my Display not showing sharp text, and is displaying jagged characters?
Are Philips LCD monitors Plug-and-Play?
How should I clean the LCD surface?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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