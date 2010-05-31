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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        BrillianceLCD monitor with Ergo base, USB, Audio

        19B1AS/00

        Ergonomic business display enhances productivity

        With features like SmartImage, Front Stereo Audio, USB port and Ergo base, the energy efficient 19B1 business display enhances your productivity

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        Ergonomic business display enhances productivity

        • 48 cm (19") B-line

        • Format 5:4

        SmartContrast: For incredible rich black details

        SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

        Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

        "Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

        Built in stereo audio for multimedia experience

        A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

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