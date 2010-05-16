2 year warranty
Discontinued
190EL1SB/00
LED display: Contrast has never been better!!
This Eco friendly LED display comes with a superb 1000000:1 contrast ratio. Along with Dual inputs, natural colors, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 190EL1 is a great choice for all your needs
19''w (48.3 cm) E-line
1440x900 HD+
An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.
Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.
A high definition monitor is a display device designed to deliver the exceptional picture quality of high definition pictures, one fully prepared for HD sources like HD set top boxes. A HD monitor offers picture quality beyond that of progressive scan, conforming to strict standards for HD screens that display high resolution, top picture quality signals through a universal connection for either analog VGA or uncompressed DVI digital connections and supports HDCP. It displays 720p (1280x720p @ 50 and 60 Hz progressive) and 1080i (1920x1080i @ 50 and 60 Hz interlaced) signals.
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