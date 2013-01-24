Home
CANbus adaptor LED

Accessory for LED installation

18960C2
  • Perfect electrical performance Perfect electrical performance Perfect electrical performance
    Perfect electrical performance

    Philips LED-CANbus H4 3-in 1 is the ideal supplement for LED H4-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warning, LED flickering and HB indication. See all benefits

      Perfect electrical performance

      Smooth function

      • LED-CANbus H4 3-in-1
      • Anti- flickering
      • Remove dashboard error
      • High beam indicator supported

      Ensure performance for LED-HL [~H4]

      Some car models have specific challenges for LED Upgrades. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning for any electrical issues. They solve possible issues in regards to error messages on your dashboard, LED flickering, as well as high beam indicator issues.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900398090
        EAN3
        8727900398106
        Packaging type
        C2

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        CANbus adaptor for LED H4
        Type
        CANbus adapter
        Designation LED Type
        LED-CANbus H4 3-in-1
        Technical features
        Remove dashboard error
        Range
        CANbus adaptor LED

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Advanced automotive system
        Product highlight
        Perfect electrical performance

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        18960C2
        Ordering code
        39809030

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.