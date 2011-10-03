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Discontinued

LCD widescreen monitor

160E1SB/00

4.6

| (5) Reviews

HD 16:9 display with Glossy design

Enjoy more with this Vista-ready wide screen HD quality display! The 160E1 comes with an attractive Glossy finish and easy to use features - All in a budget friendly package.

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HD 16:9 display with Glossy design

  • 41 cm/16" w E-line

  • 40 cm/15.6" w

Ready to display HD content

A high definition monitor is a display device designed to deliver the exceptional picture quality of high definition pictures, one fully prepared for HD sources like HD set top boxes. A HD monitor offers picture quality beyond that of progressive scan, conforming to strict standards for HD screens that display high resolution, top picture quality signals through a universal connection for either analog VGA or uncompressed DVI digital connections and supports HDCP. It displays 720p (1280x720p @ 50 and 60 Hz progressive) and 1080i (1920x1080i @ 50 and 60 Hz interlaced) signals.

16:9 display for best widescreen gaming and video

An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

Fast 8ms On/off response time:Great text & graphics display

On-Off response time is the period required for a liquid crystal cell to go from active (black) to inactive (white) and back to active (black) again. It is measured in milliseconds. Faster is better: Lower response time means faster transitions and, therefore, results in fewer visible image artifacts in the display of transition of text and graphics. On-Off response time is a more important measure in the display of business content like documents, graphs and photos.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

5

Reviews

3
2
1

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

An elegant design and top-quality 24" HD Monitor

I have been using the Philips 244E1SB monitor for a while now, every day of work. It has never once failed to fulfil its' features, functionality or display requirements, even with multiple inputs to compete with the use it takes. We ordered three for our small team and they have not failed to impress us or co-workers with how impressive they deal with a variety of outputs.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

31/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great monitor!

I recently purchased this monitor and used it quite a bit in this short time. Looks and feels very good quality make. Quality of image is brilliant (I have used VGA and DVI connections - only VGA cable included - have not used HDMI yet). Very good response rate. Sleek design (looks a lot more expensive). Smartouch buttons are cool. Speakers are very good for everyday PC use - I suggest you use an external system if you want to listen to music. The whole monitor including base is really light. What can I say, I'm really pleased with my purchase. I hope it continues like that.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

02/11/2016

Canada

Canada

I use this everyday and its amazing

This product is amazing... I've been using it for 3.75 years now and have never came upon a problem.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

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