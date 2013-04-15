X-tremeUltinon LED Car Lamp
Maximum road safety and style
High intensity white LED exterior car light for reverse function. Maximum visibility and safety, to see and be seen better. Extreme heat and vibration resistance for ultra-long service life. See all benefits
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X-tremeUltinon LED Car Lamp
Maximum road safety and style
Intense bright light
- Type of lamp: T16
- Pack of: 1
- 12 V
Intense bright light
High power xenon white LED car light, to see and be seen better.
ECE beam pattern compliant*
Similar or better beam pattern than standard halogen lamp, to see and be seen better.
12 year lifespan
High heat and vibration resist
3 year limited warranty for consumer usage
Technical Specifications
-
Marketing specifications
- Expected benefits
-
High-Performance LEDs
- Product highlight
-
Intense bright LED car light
-
Product description
- Application
-
Reversing light
- Base
-
W2.1X9.5D
- Color temperature
-
White 6700K
- Lifespan
-
12 years
- Lumens
-
200
lm
- Range
-
X-tremeUltinon LED
- Technology
-
LED
- Type
-
T16
- Voltage
-
12
V
- Wattage
-
3.4
W
-
Green Specifications
- Heavy metals
-
-
Packaging Data
- Packaging type
-
Blister
- It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
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