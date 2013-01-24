Home
DayLightGuide

LED Daytime running lights

12825WLEDX1
  Exclusive design signature, maximum visibility
    The new generation of high-power Luxeon LED daytime running lights improve your safety and style on the road, increasing your visibility day and night. See all benefits

      Exclusive design signature, maximum visibility

      to drive with safety and style

      • Daylight Guide
      • 12 V
      • 15 W
      Smart clip-on system

      Smart clip-on system

      Simple installation with smart clip-on system. Install the brackets in any cavity and simply click the modules into place. The modules will lock tightly and are free from theft.

      Dimmable: stays on night & day

      Dimmable: stays on night & day

      Our Daylight solution stays on day and night. During the day, LED Dayliight makes cars more visible and more rapidly detectable by the drivers of other vehicles or pedestrians moving in the opposite direction, which, as a whole, increases road safety. The system automatically dims at night.

      High-quality aluminium housing

      High-quality aluminium housing

      The robust high-quality aluminium housing prevents corrosion and is weatherproof: water, salt, sand and dust stand no chance. The result is long life and no maintenance work.

      Water and gravel-impact resistant

      Water and gravel-impact resistant

      The high-quality aluminum housing and lens are water and gravel-impact resistant. After mounting the system does not require any maintenance.

      Homologated lightguide technology

      Homologated lightguide technology

      The lightguide technology delivers a distinct lighting signature. Contrary to the dot appareance of earlier solutions, the light that is guided through the 2 beams is uniform and extends to a wider angle. As any other Philips solution the beam complies with all homologation standards.

      Hybrid and electric car compatible

      Hybrid and electric car compatible

      The Philips Daytime Running Light range is compatible with hybrid and electric car technology.

      Wide angle to be seen better

      Wide angle to be seen better

      The homologated Lightguide technology results in a uniform light diffusion without dots and an ultra-wide beam.

      High power new generation LED

      High power new generation LED

      Technical Specifications

      • Maximum visibility

        Intensity (DRL)
        550  cd
        Intensity (position light)
        80  cd
        Color temperature
        6000K
        Beam angle
        150 % wider than standard
        LED lifetime
        5000 hours

      • Easy to install

        Clip-on system
        Yes
        Start & stop compatible
        with ACC control

      • Robustness

        Premium finishing
        High quality aluminum housing
        Gravel-impact resistant
        Automotive test PSA B21 7090
        DRL set resistant to
        water, salt, dust & sand

      • Technical specifications

        Application
        Day light
        Homologation
        ECE R87
        Consumption (DRL)
        2 x 7.7 W
        Consumption (Position light)
        2 x 2.4 W

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12825WLEDX1
        Ordering code
        38638733

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900386387
        EAN3
        8727900386394

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Type
        DayLightGuide
        Range
        DayLightGuide
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Voltage [V]
        12

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light

