X-tremeUltinon LED

Signaling bulb

12768X2
  Brighter and more stylish
    X-tremeUltinon LED Signaling bulb

    12768X2

    Brighter and more stylish

    For safe and modern driving, change to intense red Philips X-tremeUltinon LED stop lights [~P21W]. They are powerful, precise and look good so you can signal in safety and with style.

    X-tremeUltinon LED Signaling bulb

    Brighter and more stylish

    For safe and modern driving, change to intense red Philips X-tremeUltinon LED stop lights [~P21W]. They are powerful, precise and look good so you can signal in safety and with style. See all benefits

    Brighter and more stylish

    For safe and modern driving, change to intense red Philips X-tremeUltinon LED stop lights [~P21W]. They are powerful, precise and look good so you can signal in safety and with style. See all benefits

    X-tremeUltinon LED Signaling bulb

    Brighter and more stylish

    For safe and modern driving, change to intense red Philips X-tremeUltinon LED stop lights [~P21W]. They are powerful, precise and look good so you can signal in safety and with style. See all benefits

      Brighter and more stylish

      Strong, durable and vibrant LED signaling

      • LED-T20-RED [~W21W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12 V, red intense
      • Stop

      Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

      The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather conditions reduce visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even more important. Philips X-tremeUltinon LED signaling lights provide you with bright daylight effect and up to 6000K for reverse and positioning lights. With more intense colors for turn and stop applications, instantly on LEDs and a uniform and well-directed light, you’ll give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

      Easy installation and compatible with many car models

      Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these lamps are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

      While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for turning signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signaling LED lights.

      Uniform light distribution for enhanced visibility

      Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and uniform light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        • Stop light
        • Tail light
        Base
        WX3x 16d
        Range
        X-tremeUltinon LED
        Type
        • T20
        • W21/5
        Color temperature
        Red
        Lifespan
        12 years
        Lumens [lm]
        75
        Voltage [V]
        12
        Wattage [W]
        TBD

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Maximum road safety and style
        Product highlight
        • 12 year-lifespan
        • Intense bright LED car light
        • Fast response time

      • Logistic data

        Quantity in box
        X2
        Reference
        12768X2
        EAN (Japan)
        8727900387759
        Ordering code (Japan)
        38775930

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.