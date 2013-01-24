Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

DiamondVision Moto

Headlight bulb

12636DVB1
  • Ride with style Ride with style Ride with style
    -{discount-value}

    DiamondVision Moto Headlight bulb

    12636DVB1

    Ride with style

    Philips DiamondVision Moto halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your motorcycle with 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision Moto makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits

    DiamondVision Moto Headlight bulb

    Ride with style

    Philips DiamondVision Moto halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your motorcycle with 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision Moto makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits

    Ride with style

    Philips DiamondVision Moto halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your motorcycle with 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision Moto makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits

    DiamondVision Moto Headlight bulb

    Ride with style

    Philips DiamondVision Moto halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your motorcycle with 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision Moto makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all headlights

      Ride with style

      5000K Ultimate white light for your stylish ride

      • Type of lamp: HS1
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,35/35 W
      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.

      DiamondVision Moto lights up your motorcycle

      Based on the special complete blue coating design, DiamondVision Moto is offering ultimate white light of 5000K, bringing style to your headlights

      Philips moto lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

      Philips is the choice of major motorcylce manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        White light
        Product highlight
        Ultimate 5000K white light

      • Product description

        Designation
        HS1 DV
        Range
        DiamondVision moto
        Technology
        Halogen
        Base
        P32d
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Type
        HS1

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        35/35W  W

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        up to 5000 K  K
        Lumens
        390 ± 8% / 250 ± 8%  lm

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        400h

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        B1
        EAN1
        8711500781482
        EAN3
        8711500781499

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        78148230
        Order entry
        12636DVB1

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        76.5  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        21.5  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        1
        Width
        5  cm

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.765  g
        Height
        14.6  cm
        Length
        25.9  cm
        Net weight per piece
        215  g
        Width
        20.1  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products