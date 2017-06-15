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    X-tremeVision Pro150 Performance and lifetime

    12342XVPS2

    Take performance to the X-treme

    Philips X-tremeVision plus car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer.

    See all benefits

    X-tremeVision Pro150 Performance and lifetime

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    See all Headlights

    Take performance to the X-treme

    Extra light, extra brightness

    • Type of lamp: H4
    • 12 V,55 W
    • More light
    • Up to 600 h
    • Number of bulbs: 2
    The safest, road-legal headlights

    The safest, road-legal headlights

    Philips X-tremeVision Plus is by far the safest, easiest and most efficient way to upgrade your car headlights within legal parameters. They are fully ECE certified.

    A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

    Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision plus is optimized for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high performance lamp.

    Exceptional beam quality and performance

    With a combination of more light and increased color temperature, Philips X-tremeVision plus qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.

    Performance means more light and longer lifetime

    Philips X-tremeVision plus headlights are made for outstanding performance, producing up to 130% brighter light, without compromising on the lifetime. With up to 450 hours*, Philips X-tremeVision's lifetime is significantly higher than competitor solutions in the more light category. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2V standard voltage)

    Great contrast for a comfortable drive

    The increased color temperature in Philips X-tremeVision plus headlights (available in H1, H4 and H7) allows your eyes to focus better and perceive contrasts in the far distance. This makes driving after dark a far more comfortable and safe experience.

    One of the brightest bulbs: ultimate light performance

    With its optimized high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high pressure gas filling, high precision coating and high quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips X-tremeVision plus headlights set a new milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.

    See further and react faster with up to 130% more brightness

    Perfect illumination is especially important in the distance – usually between 75-100 meters in front of your vehicle. Philips X-tremeVision plus boosts your visibility with up to 130% more brightness. This helps you recognize obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with most other halogen headlight lamps.

    Significantly whiter light to improve comfort and safety

    The bright white light (3.500 K) is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technologyTM produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      More light
      Product highlight
      Up to 130% brighter light

    • Product description

      Application
      • Additional high beam
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      P43t-38
      Designation
      H4 X-tremeVision Plus
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Marking ECE
      E1 2C3
      Range
      X-tremeVision Plus
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H4

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      600 h

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      3500  K
      Lumens
      1650 ± 15%

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      60 W/55  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12342XVPS2
      Ordering code
      37378330

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8711500221223
      EAN3
      8711500221230
      Packaging type
      S2

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      122.5  g
      Length
      10.9  cm
      Width
      5.3  cm
      Height
      10.9  cm
      Net weight per piece
      22  g
      Pack Quantity / MOQ
      20

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      27.6  cm
      Width
      22.8  cm
      Height
      12.6  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      2450  g

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