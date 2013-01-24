Home
BlueVision ultra

Headlight bulb

12342BVUSM
    Drive with style

    BlueVision ultra headlights are for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With BlueVision ultra, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect thanks to its unique Gradient Coating™ technology,unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp. See all benefits

      Ultimate brightness and unique stylish blue light

      • Type of lamp: H4
      • Pack of: 2+2
      • 12 V,60/55 W
      Give your car a full stylish blue look thanks to the 2 blue W5W offered

      Thanks its exclusive Gradient Coating™ technology, BlueVision ultra further improves the xenon effect in the headlight.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      3 700K bright white light on the road

      With a white light of 3 700 K, BlueVision Moto lamps offer a greater visibility on the road and a unique effect in the optics which makes you stand out amongst other riders.

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        SM
        EAN1
        8727900350340
        EAN3
        8727900350357

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        60/55  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        400h

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        4000  K
        Lumens
        1650  lm

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12342BVUSM
        Ordering code
        35034028

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.58  kg
        Height
        12  cm
        Length
        28.6  cm
        Width
        14.1  cm

      • Product description

        Type
        H4
        Application
        • High beam
        • Front fog light
        • Low beam
        Designation
        H4 BlueVision ultra
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        BlueVision Ultra
        Technology
        Halogen
        Base
        P43t-38

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        116  g
        Height
        13.3  cm
        Length
        5.3  cm
        Net weight per piece
        22.63  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        5
        Width
        11  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Xenon ultimate effect

