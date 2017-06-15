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    BlueVision Moto Headlight bulb

    12163BVB1

    White light for style

    Discover Philips BlueVision Moto with its ultimate blue xenon effect. Philips state-of-the-art, Gradient Coating™ technology creates the stylish xenon effect in the headlight and produces a powerful 3700 K bright, white light on the road.

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    BlueVision Moto Headlight bulb

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    White light for style

    3700K white light upgrade

    • Type of lamp: M5
    • Pack of: 1
    • 12 V,25/25 W
    Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

    Fully homologated road legal lamp

    Fully homologated road legal lamp

    Philips BlueVision Moto bulbs are fully homologated for road legal use for a safe ride.

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity.

    Philips is the choice of major motorcylce manufacturers.

    For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

    3700K bright white light on the road

    With a white light of 3700K, BlueVision Moto lamps offer a greater visibility on the road as well as a unique effect in the optics which makes you stand out amongst other riders.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      White light
      Product highlight
      3700K

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      • Additional high beam
      Base
      P15d-25-1
      Designation
      M5 BlueVision
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Marking ECE
      N/A
      Range
      BlueVision Moto
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      M5

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      150h

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      up to 3700  K
      Lumens
      400.0 ± 15%  lm

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      25/25  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12163BVB1
      Ordering code
      37045430

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      B1
      EAN1
      8727900370454
      EAN3
      8727900370461

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      39.3  g
      Length
      9.5  cm
      Width
      2.7  cm
      Height
      12.9  cm
      Net weight per piece
      9.34  g
      Pack Quantity / MOQ
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      20.1  cm
      Width
      14.4  cm
      Height
      14.6  cm
      Net weight per piece
      93  g
      Gross weight per piece
      0.393  g

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