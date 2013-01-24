Instantly on lights make rapid braking safer

Incandescent lamps take time to light up and reach peak performance. LED lights, on the other hand, are “instantly on”. The difference is measured in fractions of a second. Under hard braking, fractions of a second matter. For example, at 100 km/h, just four tenths of a second difference in reaction time equates to an extra 11 meters of reaction distance – that’s about 2.5 car lengths of extra thinking time. With Philips LED stop lights, as soon as you decide to brake, the driver behind will know.