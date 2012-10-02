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2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Single product shot
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

PhotoFrame

10FF2M4/00

3

| (2) Reviews

Every picture tells your story

Larger screen for more viewing comfort! Display your digital photos in high pixel density quality, perfect digital color and all the richness of professional prints on the PhotoFrame 10FF2M4’s large screen.

See all benefits

Every picture tells your story

  • 25.9 cm/10.2" LCD

  • 23.9 cm (9.4") v.area

High pixel density for sharp and detailed photo display

The very best high density screen shows off your treasured photos with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.

Perfect digital colors for rich and stunning photo display

Full color display brings out the best in your photos with vibrant, real life colors by displaying the same full range of colors found in professionally printed photos.

Four swappable frames to fit your decor and personal taste

A selection of interchangeable frames that snap onto your PhotoFrame fits your personal taste and compliments your home or office decor.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

02/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does what it says on the tin!

I received it as a gift but I'd have chosen it myself.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 9FF2M4 PhotoFrame

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 9FF2M4 PhotoFrame

04/12/2017

US

US

its a piece of garbage

internal storage is garbage... none of the photos i put in it work... and SD card isnt compatible...

This review was made for 9FF2M4 PhotoFrame

This review was made for 9FF2M4 PhotoFrame

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