2 year warranty
Discontinued
10FF2M4/00
Every picture tells your story
Larger screen for more viewing comfort! Display your digital photos in high pixel density quality, perfect digital color and all the richness of professional prints on the PhotoFrame 10FF2M4’s large screen.
25.9 cm/10.2" LCD
23.9 cm (9.4") v.area
The very best high density screen shows off your treasured photos with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints.
Full color display brings out the best in your photos with vibrant, real life colors by displaying the same full range of colors found in professionally printed photos.
A selection of interchangeable frames that snap onto your PhotoFrame fits your personal taste and compliments your home or office decor.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Chris1962
02/10/2012
United Kingdom
Does what it says on the tin!
I received it as a gift but I'd have chosen it myself.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 9FF2M4 PhotoFrame
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 9FF2M4 PhotoFrame
arm93
04/12/2017
US
Part of promotion
its a piece of garbage
internal storage is garbage... none of the photos i put in it work... and SD card isnt compatible...
This review was made for 9FF2M4 PhotoFrame
This review was made for 9FF2M4 PhotoFrame