Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Kettles (5)

Filters

0 Filters
Product type
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Viva Collection Kettle
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Kettle

    HD9316/03

    • 1.7 L, 1800 W
    • Double housing
    • Keep warm
    • Spring lid
    Overall rating / 5
    Php3,995.00*
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Daily Collection Kettle
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Kettle

    HD9306/03

    • 1.5 L, 1800 W
    • Water level indicator
    • Food-grade stainless steel
    • Hinged lid
    Overall rating / 5
    Php3,095.00*
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Daily Collection Kettle
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Kettle

    HD9303/03

    • 1.2 L
    • 1800 W
    • Food-grade stainless steel
    Overall rating / 5
    Php2,795.00*
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Plastic kettle
    -{discount-value}

    Series 3000 Plastic kettle

    HD9318/20

    • 1.7 L
    • Spring lid
    • Light indicator
    Overall rating / 5
    Php2,199.00*
    View product
  • Not sure which one to buy?
    Select up to three products and compare them!
    Daily Collection Kettle
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Kettle

    HD9350/90

    • Metal
    • Spring lid
    • Light indicator
    • 1.7 L
    Overall rating / 5
    Php2,899.00*
    View product

Didn't find what you were looking for?

View all products
* Suggested retail price

Recently viewed products