Is your Philips/Saeco coffee machine displaying 'empty coffee ground container'? But the coffee ground container is empty? You can easily fix this yourself.
My coffee machine displays 'empty ground container' but it is already empty
The coffee ground container is replaced too quickly
Wait approximately 5 seconds before replacing the coffee grounds container. This will reset the coffee grounds counter to zero.
The machine was turned off
Only empty the coffee grounds container when the Philips/Saeco coffee machine is turned on. This will enable the coffee grounds counter to reset.