S1223/41 Shaver 1200 Wet or Dry electric shaver
Shaver 1200 Wet or Dry electric shaver

S1223/41

My Philips Shaver is not working

If your Philips Shaver is not working or turning on, read below the possible causes and our advice on how to solve them yourself.

Your Philips Shaver is not charged

If you have a rechargeable Philips Shaver, it is possible, that its battery has run out. We advise you to charge your shaver and then try turning it on again. For details on how to charge your shaver, please refer to the user manual.

If your Philips Shaver is not rechargeable then it should be plugged into a working electric socket while in use.

Your Philips Shaver is dirty

It is possible that your shaver does not turn on or move because it is dirty. There can be hair or dirt particles stuck inside it, causing the shaving heads to become blocked.

To fix this problem, properly clean your shaver. If possible, remove the shaving head and clean your shaver from the inside as well. For detailed cleaning instructions, refer to your user manual.

In some shavers, a cleaning reminder symbol will blink to let you know that the shaver needs to be cleaned.

Philips shaver cleaning reminder symbol

Your Philips Shaver is not assembled correctly

Another reason why your shaver might not be working is that it is not assembled correctly. For full instructions on how to reassemble your shaver, refer to your user manual.

The travel lock on your Philips Shaver is activated

Some Philips Shavers have a 'travel lock' function. If this is activated, the shaver does not turn on. Depending on the shaver model you have, you may see a 'lock' symbol blinking on your shaver to let you know that the travel lock is activated.

To deactivate the travel lock, press the on/off button of your shaver for three to five seconds. Now try turning the shaver on again.

Philips shaver travel lock symbol

Your Philips Shaver is damaged

It is possible that your Philips Shaver is damaged to such an extent that the motor cannot run anymore. In this case, please contact us to see how we can further help.

