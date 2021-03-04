Follow the steps below to see how to set the brew group gear inside the machine in neutral position:

Close the service door, and reinsert everything (water tank/ drip tray/ coffee grounds container). Press the ON/OFF button to switch OFF the machine. Wait until you no longer hear any sounds (this can take up to 15-20 seconds). Press the ON/OFF button to switch the machine ON. Do not take any action such as opening the service door/removing the drip tray/water tank before the machine is ready for use. Open the service door and try to remove the brew group again by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right-hand side, holding it and pulling it towards you

Tip: Turn the machine to a 45 degree angle so that you are facing the brew group when you open the service door.

For more accurate step-by-step instructions, check the user manual or visit our Coffee Care page.