HD8743/15 Philips Saeco Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
Philips Saeco Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8743/15

I cannot remove the brew group from my Philips/Saeco espresso machine

If you cannot remove the brew group from your Philips/Saeco espresso machine, check out the below causes and solutions to help you.

The brew group gear inside the machine is not in neutral position

Follow the steps below to see how to set the brew group gear inside the machine in neutral position:

  1. Close the service door, and reinsert everything (water tank/ drip tray/ coffee grounds container).
  2. Press the ON/OFF button to switch OFF the machine. Wait until you no longer hear any sounds (this can take up to 15-20 seconds).
  3. Press the ON/OFF button to switch the machine ON. Do not take any action such as opening the service door/removing the drip tray/water tank before the machine is ready for use.
  4. Open the service door and try to remove the brew group again by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right-hand side, holding it and pulling it towards you

Tip: Turn the machine to a 45 degree angle so that you are facing the brew group when you open the service door.

For more accurate step-by-step instructions, check the user manual or visit our Coffee Care page.

Play Pause

Machine is still in descaling mode

If your espresso machine is still in descaling mode, the brew group cannot be removed. To solve this, finish the descaling process ad try again after completing.

If these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

