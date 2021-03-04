Home
There is coffee powder underneath the brew group of my Philips/Saeco espresso machine

If you find coffee powder inside or underneath the brew group of your Philips/Saeco espresso machine, please see below for the solutions or watch our instructional video.

Lubricate the brew group

Coffee powders could end up under or around the brew group if the brew group and its parts are not well greased. Follow the steps on which brew group parts need to be greased:

  1. Switch OFF your espresso machine and wait until it is completely off and no longer makes any noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds)
  2. Remove the brew group from the machine and rinse it under fresh, lukewarm water. Let it air dry
  3. Apply a thin layer of grease to the piston of the brew group
  4. Apply a thin layer of grease around the shaft located at the bottom of the brew group
  5. Apply a thin layer of grease to the rails on both sides.

Note: To lubricate the brew group, use Philips/Saeco grease HD5061. You can purchase this from our online store here.

Lubricating the brew group of Philips espresso machine

The brew group is dirty

Because of the fineness of the ground coffee powder, some coffee powder can fall inside and underneath the brew group, which is normal. We advise to rinse the brew group of your Philips/Saeco espresso machine and clean the interior weekly.

To clean it, follow the steps below or watch our tutorial video:

  1. Switch OFF the machine wait until it is completely off and no longer makes any noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds)
  2. Open the service door and remove the brew group by pressing the “PUSH” button to the right-hand side, holding it and pulling it towards you
  3. Rinse the brew group thoroughly with lukewarm water and let it air-dry before placing it back

If none of the solutions solved the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

