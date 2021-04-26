Always make sure that you thoroughly clean your bottles before sterilising. Follow these steps on how to sterilise your Philips Avent bottle and teat in boiling water.

Disassemble the bottle and teat Bring plenty of water to a boil Place all parts in boiling water for 5 minutes Make sure that the parts do not touch each other or the side of the pan. This prevents deformation and damage.

If possible, clean with the Philips Avent bottle and teat brush. Do not use corrosive or antibacterial cleaners, chemical solutions or concentrated cleaners.