It could be that your Philips Trimmer or Hair Clipper is fully charged but not turning on or performing well because hair or debris is stuck inside it. Your groomer requires regular cleaning to function properly.

To clean your groomer, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it. A lot of hair can collect there.

If your groomer is washable, you can clean this area with water. Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective oil on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer.

If your appliance is not washable, clean it with the small brush provided with it or use a cotton bud.