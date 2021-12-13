Follow the instructions below when brew group parts need to be greased:

Switch OFF your Philips Espresso Machine Remove the brew group from the machine and rinse it under a tap with lukewarm water. Let it air-dry Apply a thin layer of grease to the piston of the brew group Apply a thin layer of grease around the shaft located at the bottom of the brew group Apply a thin layer of grease to the rails on both sides.

Note: To lubricate the brew group, use Philips grease HD5061. You can purchase it from our online store