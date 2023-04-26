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There is coffee powder under the brew group of my Philips Espresso Machine

If you find coffee powder under or inside the brew group of your Philips Espresso Machine, please see below for the solutions and for our instructional video. 

The information on this page applies to the following models: 0348.00K.71V, HD8743/15, HD8751/04. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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