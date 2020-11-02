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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

HDMI cable

SWV5510/00

Experience Ultra Hi-Definition images

Experience Ultra HD 4K resolution at 60 fps. High speed HDMI supports full 32 chanels audio system with up to 1536 KHz sample rate

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4K 60Hz Ultra HD with Ethernet

Experience Ultra Hi-Definition images

  • 4K 60Hz

  • 18 Gbps

  • 1,5 m

UHD 2160p (4K)

Supports video resolutions up to 4K or UHD 2160p. This enables your display to rival Digital Cinema systems used in movie theatres.

60 Hz frames per second

Superior viewing and gaming experience with maximum 60 frames per second images.

Gold-plated connectors for better conductivity

Gold-plated connectors provide better conductivity by lowering contact resistance. They also prevent connector deterioration through oxidation.

Technical Specifications

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