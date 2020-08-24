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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

HDMI cable with Ethernet

SWV5201/59

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

Experience superior Hi-definition TV. High speed HDMI™ delivers the best digital audio and video performance possible with resolutions up to 4x 1080p+

See all benefits

High Transfer speed up to 18 Gbpsa

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

  • HDMI 2.0

  • 1,5 m

  • Ethernet

UHD 2160p (4K)

Supports video resolutions up to 4K or UHD 2160p. This enables your display to rival Digital Cinema systems used in movie theatres.

Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

18 Gbps ultra high speed data transfer

18 Gbps ultra high speed data transfer

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 171.3 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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