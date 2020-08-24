2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV5201/59
Experience superior Hi-definition TV
Experience superior Hi-definition TV. High speed HDMI™ delivers the best digital audio and video performance possible with resolutions up to 4x 1080p+
HDMI 2.0
1,5 m
Ethernet
Supports video resolutions up to 4K or UHD 2160p. This enables your display to rival Digital Cinema systems used in movie theatres.
This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.
18 Gbps ultra high speed data transfer