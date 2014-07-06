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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        CareScreen cleaner

        SVC1117R/10

        Scented Screen Cleaner

        Use this safe and effective cleaning fluid with its special microfiber cloth to remove dust, dirt and fingerprints from your portable devices' screens. Its anti-static formula will help to repel dust.

        See all benefits

        With rose flavor

        Scented Screen Cleaner

        • Tablet/Smartphone

        Streak-free cleaning fluid

        Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning fluid, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

        Antistatic formula to repel dust

        The antistatic formula of this cleaning fluid helps to repel dust and dirt from your screen.

        Safe and effective eco-friendly formula

        The eco-friendly formula of this cleaning fluid allows you to safely and efficiently clean your screen while protecting the environment.

        Technical Specifications

        Manuals & Documentation

        Localized commercial leaflet

        • PDF file, 326.4 kB
        • 30 November 2023

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