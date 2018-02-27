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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB Notebook speakers

SPA20/00

4.5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Great sound

We're great for music, voice and soundtrack! Just connect us to your notebook and we'll bring your music and sounds to life for a great listening experience. Handy cable management means you can have a tidy desk surface too!

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Great sound

  • USB powered

  • Audio-in

Rich bass

This Philips PC speaker provides good sound quality with a rich bass experience from a loudspeaker box system.

USB plug for power

USB plug for power

With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognizes this as a removable USB mass storage device.

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

27/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

super sound

super speakers and i happy for purchase i play music and games sound powerfull

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA20 Notebook USB speakers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA20 Notebook USB speakers

09/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant little speakers

I bought these to use with a laptop which has the usual poor inbuilt speakers. In terms of volume, clarity and bass they are far above the standard of any laptop I have heard. They are very small and as such will not perform in the way much larger speakers do, but for the purpose they work very well. They are powered by USB and connect to a regular 3.5mm headphone socket so they require no drivers and are very simple to set up. They are also by far the best looking laptop speakers I have ever seen. They look just like a proper set of wooden speakers but are tiny. I also think the wooden housing helps with the bass but that could be my imagination. They look very good on a desk and I find them small enough to be portable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA20 Notebook USB speakers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA20 Notebook USB speakers

02/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

Good for Normal music. If it have sound control then it will be more interesting..still no need for that..It gives enough sound .Its wooden that's why it gives clear sound..Those who r looking a speaker to use in usb I would suggest them to buy..Its valuable with this affordable cost.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA20 Notebook USB speakers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA20 Notebook USB speakers

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