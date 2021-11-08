2 year warranty
Allows healthy oral development*
The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup with ergonomic handles is ideal for first sips from a straw and allows healthy oral development.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.*
Bendy straw cup
200ml/7oz
9m+
1-pack
The cup’s integrated handles are ergonomically designed, making it easy for little hands to hold the cup. The soft flexible straw is gentle on gums while the cup’s lightweight small size is ideal for first straw sips.
The lower part of the straw is bent so that the straw easily reaches the liquid which allows you to drink in a natural drinking position.
The straw has an integrated anti-leak valve to prevent spills. The flip top protects the straw and prevents leakage on the go.
4.5
of 5
102
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
Andisheh
08/11/2021
Australia
Perfect choice
I have tried few straw cups and my son loved his avent dinosaur cups from the day one! And he’s 16 months and still his favorite! No leak, not easy to open for him and easy to wash!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF796/00 Straw Cups
Date of Use 2021-05-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF796/00 Straw Cups
Date of Use 2021-05-07
saman
06/03/2018
US
Verified buyer
My daughter loves it
My daughter loves this leak-proof cup and we love it as it is easy to wash this cup.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF790/22 Straw Cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF790/22 Straw Cups
Bryan1234
26/04/2017
US
Best we have found so far!
We were buying various sippy cups trying to find something our little guy would take to. He would do great with a silicone straw in a cup, but nothing else besides a bottle. Obviously the straw in a cup isn’t practical for everyday use. We tried 360’s, hard spouts (only briefly due to wanting to ensure proper palate development), soft spouts, and whatever else we could find. Once we got these straw cups, it only took a day for him to figure out the handles and the function. We were so impressed by these cups that we bought 2 more. These are the only sippy cups we have used for almost 4 months now, and we’re not looking for any others anytime soon. I read a review saying that the lids pop off when dropped. I cannot speak to that user’s experience or how tight they screwed the lid on, but I can say that we have NEVER had the lid come off unexpectedly. Our little guy has easily dropped it over 100 times in the 4 months we have had it, mostly on the hard kitchen floor from the height of his high chair. The flip cover pops off more than half the time if you have it attached (yes it is annoying, but I’m sure it’s so it doesn’t break), but we have never had the lid come off and spill water or milk on the floor. We just started only attaching the flip-top when we traveled with it. It will occasionally spill, leak, or dribble, but not more than any other sippy. We have experienced where water will push up and out through the straw when it is set down (not with flip top closed), and where the straw will spin a little when you screw the top on, but we recognize that there is no perfect sippy cup. These are still our cups of choice! Thank you to the weeSpring Parent Panel for sending us these awesome cups to try!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF790/21 Straw Cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF790/21 Straw Cups
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
90% of 200 surveyed US pediatric dentists agree that the design of our straw cup allows healthy oral development. 89% agree that straw drinking exercises mouth muscles, building oral strength (ind. onl. research, USA, Apr. 2016). Developed with speech pediatricians, dentist, ergonomist and midwife.