We were buying various sippy cups trying to find something our little guy would take to. He would do great with a silicone straw in a cup, but nothing else besides a bottle. Obviously the straw in a cup isn’t practical for everyday use. We tried 360’s, hard spouts (only briefly due to wanting to ensure proper palate development), soft spouts, and whatever else we could find. Once we got these straw cups, it only took a day for him to figure out the handles and the function. We were so impressed by these cups that we bought 2 more. These are the only sippy cups we have used for almost 4 months now, and we’re not looking for any others anytime soon. I read a review saying that the lids pop off when dropped. I cannot speak to that user’s experience or how tight they screwed the lid on, but I can say that we have NEVER had the lid come off unexpectedly. Our little guy has easily dropped it over 100 times in the 4 months we have had it, mostly on the hard kitchen floor from the height of his high chair. The flip cover pops off more than half the time if you have it attached (yes it is annoying, but I’m sure it’s so it doesn’t break), but we have never had the lid come off and spill water or milk on the floor. We just started only attaching the flip-top when we traveled with it. It will occasionally spill, leak, or dribble, but not more than any other sippy. We have experienced where water will push up and out through the straw when it is set down (not with flip top closed), and where the straw will spin a little when you screw the top on, but we recognize that there is no perfect sippy cup. These are still our cups of choice! Thank you to the weeSpring Parent Panel for sending us these awesome cups to try!!