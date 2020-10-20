2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF606/01
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I sterilise my Philips Avent products?
Are Philips Avent cups recyclable?
Can fizzy, pulpy or hot drinks go in the cup?
Is this product dishwasher safe?
What material are the cups made of?
Why does my Philips Avent Cup scale differ from the packaging?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair